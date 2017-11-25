South Africa

Home collapses killing three

25 November 2017 - 10:27 By Suthentira Govender
A home collapsed, killing three.
A home collapsed, killing three.
Image: Supplied

A mother-to-be was among three people who died after their home collapsed on them in KwaMashu‚ north of Durban‚ on Saturday.

KZN MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Nomusa Dube-Ncube said: “As the provincial government we are really saddened by what has happened here in KwaMashu and we have dispatched Disaster Management teams to support and provide assistance to the family during this difficult time.

"We urge communities to exercise caution over the weekend as heavy rains coupled with hail and strong winds are expected to hit areas in the coastal‚ central and northern parts of the province (uMgungundlovu‚ uThukela‚ Amajuba‚ UMzinyathi‚ Zululand‚ eThekwini and Ilembe."

Dube-Ncube warned residents not to cross rivers or swollen streams. 

Most read

  1. Two people shot dead at Centurion taxi rank South Africa
  2. Two killed‚ three injured in collision South Africa
  3. Home collapses killing three South Africa
  4. South Africa to outline "decisive" policy in 2018 after ratings cut South Africa
  5. Calling all matrics: claim your fame and you could win R6,000 South Africa

Latest Videos

Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare
Shoving for savings: Black Friday madness hits SA
X