Junk status means South Africa is going to have to pay more to raise the money it needs for economic growth‚ key projects and service delivery.

Interest rates will most likely rise‚ thus increasing the monthly cost on things like home loan and vehicle finance repayments.

That’s the view of Ian Matthews‚ head of business development at Bravura‚ who was commenting on the downgrade to “junk” status of South Africa’s sovereign rating on Friday by S&P Global Ratings.

Moody’s maintained the country’s rating above junk but placed it on review for a downgrade

“This outcome is more positive than if S&P Global and Moody’s both downgraded the local currency rating. If both Moody’s and S&P downgraded South Africa’s local currency debt to junk‚ South African bonds would fall out of the Citigroup’s World Government Bond Index (WGBI)‚ causing large international tracker funds to sell out of their holdings of such bonds‚” said Matthews. Ejection from the crucial bond indexes meant passive investors mandated to invest in local bonds would automatically have to withdraw from those investments‚ he said.