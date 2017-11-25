Two people were killed and three others injured on Friday night when a bakkie and a car collided on the Bethal/Hendrina Road in Bethal in Mpumalanga‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said paramedics from ER24 had arrived on the scene at about 6pm on Friday night to find the car split in half.

“Two occupants from the light motor vehicle were found on the scene with fatal injuries. There was nothing that paramedics could do for them and they were declared dead on scene.

“A woman from the light motor vehicle and the occupants from the bakkie were treated on scene and transported to a nearby hospital for further care‚” he said.

The injured sustained minor to moderate injuries‚ he said.