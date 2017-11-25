Two people were shot dead at a taxi rank near South Street in Centurion‚ south of Pretoria‚ on Friday evening.

ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said the two men had several gunshot wounds.

“Bystanders explained that they heard several gunshots and only saw the two men fell to the ground‚” he said.

He added that the two men showed no signs of life when paramedics arrived on the scene at about 5.40pm. “There was nothing that paramedics could do for them and they were declared dead on the scene.”

No further details were immediately available.