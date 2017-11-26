Two brothers have been arrested by the Hawks in connection with the murder of alleged international steroid dealer Brian Wainstein.

Hawks spokesman Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the brothers‚ aged 27 and 31‚ were arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Unit on Saturday following what he referred to as swift investigations.

Weinstein was reportedly shot dead in front of his wife and child at their Constantia‚ Cape Town‚ home in the early hours of August 18.

“At the time of the incident‚ Wainstein’s wife explained that her husband had received a visit earlier that evening by two men requesting to speak to the deceased. Later on she was awoken by sounds of gunshots and realised that her husband was wounded on the chest.

“Wainstein was declared dead on the scene. The gunmen allegedly took three cell phones before they fled leaving the wife and child unharmed‚” said Ramovha.

Investigations by police led to the arrest of Fabian Cupido‚ 39‚ on October 10‚ for his alleged involvement in the murder. He remains in custody following a series of court appearances since his arrest. He is expected back in court on November 29.

Ramovha said the two brothers were expected to appear before the Wynberg Magistrate’s court on Monday to face a charge of murder.