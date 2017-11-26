South Africa

Brothers arrested in connection with alleged steroid kingpin's murder

26 November 2017 - 17:45 By Timeslive
File Photo of a prison jail cell.
File Photo of a prison jail cell.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Two brothers have been arrested by the Hawks in connection with the murder of alleged international steroid dealer Brian Wainstein.

Hawks spokesman Captain Lloyd Ramovha said the brothers‚ aged 27 and 31‚ were arrested by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Unit on Saturday following what he referred to as swift investigations.

Weinstein was reportedly shot dead in front of his wife and child at their Constantia‚ Cape Town‚ home in the early hours of August 18.

“At the time of the incident‚ Wainstein’s wife explained that her husband had received a visit earlier that evening by two men requesting to speak to the deceased. Later on she was awoken by sounds of gunshots and realised that her husband was wounded on the chest.

“Wainstein was declared dead on the scene. The gunmen allegedly took three cell phones before they fled leaving the wife and child unharmed‚” said Ramovha.

Investigations by police led to the arrest of Fabian Cupido‚ 39‚ on October 10‚ for his alleged involvement in the murder. He remains in custody following a series of court appearances since his arrest. He is expected back in court on November 29.

Ramovha said the two brothers were expected to appear before the Wynberg Magistrate’s court on Monday to face a charge of murder.

READ MORE

Farmers in new protest over murders

Hundreds of farmers on Saturday took to the streets of Pretoria, demanding government action over a wave of murders targeting their communities in ...
News
1 day ago

Oscar's six-year sentence for murder 'shockingly lenient': SCA

The six-year imprisonment sentence imposed on Oscar Pistorius for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp trivialises the seriousness of the ...
News
2 days ago

Slain ANC trio all good friends

Three key ANC figures from the same region of the party in KwaZulu-Natal, gunned down in the space of only four months, were all friends.
Politics
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Brothers arrested in connection with alleged steroid kingpin's murder South Africa
  2. Zimbabwe's Mugabe cried when he agreed to step down Africa
  3. Libyan government says investigating migrant 'slave market' reports Africa
  4. High-level intervention team appointed to fix Gauteng health department South Africa
  5. Calling all matrics: claim your fame and you could win R6,000 South Africa

Latest Videos

Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare
Shoving for savings: Black Friday madness hits SA
X