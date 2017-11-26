Gauteng Premier David Makhura has announced a high-level intervention team to coordinate a recovery plan for the ailing Gauteng Department of Health.

Makhuru said that in recent days‚ it had emerged that there were critical inadequacies in the capacities and capabilities‚ and competencies to run the provincial health system‚ which had clearly been exposed by the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

In the aftermath of the tragedy former MEC for health Dr Gwen Ramokgopa had been recalled from retirement. But even with her experience it was clear that she could not turn around the whole department on her own.

“She needs a high-quality management team to turn the fortunes of the Department around. It is for this reason today that we are today announcing an intervention team‚” Makhura said.

He added that apart from being not only the biggest health system in SA but on the continent‚ the provincial health system was also a very complex one to run as it also offered a huge training platform for health professionals‚ working with three universities in the province.

“It therefore requires a competent‚ efficient‚ effective and dedicated management to lead the 68‚000-working workforce that are servicing 27 million patient visits per annum.”

The team announced by Makhura on Sunday includes Professor Mkhululi Lukhele‚ a professor of orthopaedics at Wits university and former head of the Wits School of Clinical Medicine; Professor Craig Househam‚ a retired professor of paediatrics and child health and former head of department in the Western Cape health department; Dr Edith Mntla‚ a senior lecturer at Sefako Makgatho Health Sciences University; and ‚ Nomvula Marawa‚ a former national health department director who is currently a member of the Health Ministerial National Health Insurance Restructuring Committee.