Choma's company was doing business with Eskom Generation when Koko was head of the unit.

"In the last documented disclosure that we have according to Eskom's policy was on June 8 2016‚ when Mr Koko became aware of the conflict of interest‚ he should have captured it on the e-form system‚" said Seckle.

"As I indicated during the testimony‚ that we from the ethics office and other offices use that information. We go into the system and download that information so that we can check conflicts against the agenda items and he did not do so in a proper manner. It's unusual because in all the other previous years he had done [disclosed] but and this particular interest‚ he did not do so‚" she said.

Seckle pointed out that because it was a "clear" conflict of interest‚ Koko‚ who was more knowledgeable as he occupied a senior position‚ would have surely wanted to capture the interests on the systems to have a record of it.

During the cross examination‚ Koko's legal representative‚ Advocate Louwrens Malan‚ argued that Koko had disclosed this conflict of interest to then Eskom acting CEO Brian Molefe who should have been responsible for declaring his interests on the system as he was his line manager.