South Africa

Man beaten in robbery on Alexandria farm

26 November 2017 - 10:35 By Staff Writer
File photo of a crime scene tape.
File photo of a crime scene tape.
Image: Gallo Images/ IStock

A man in his 60s was severely beaten in a robbery on an Alexandria farm‚ between Port Elizabeth and Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape‚ on Saturday morning.

Police spokeswoman Captain Mali Govender said the man was attacked by two unknown males at about 9am.

“The suspects fled with his bakkie which was later recovered. A .38 special revolver is believed to also have been taken‚” she said.

“The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in a stable condition.”

Govender said details surrounding the attack were still unclear.

“A team of investigators are utilising all the necessary resources and sophisticated aids to track the perpetrators.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Commander Captain Leon Else on 083 387 0749‚ their nearest police station or crime stop on 0860 10111.

- HeraldLIVE

READ MORE

Two killed‚ three injured in collision

Two people were killed and three others injured on Friday night when a bakkie and a car collided on the Bethal/Hendrina Road in Bethal in Mpumalanga‚ ...
News
1 day ago

Hundreds killed in attack on mosque in Egypt's Sinai: state media

The death toll in a militant attack on a mosque in Egypt's north Sinai region has risen to 235, Egyptian state television reported, quoting the ...
News
1 day ago

Police exchange fire with illegal miners: four killed‚ 17 arrested

Four illegal miners were killed and 17 were arrested following a shoot-out with the police at an open field in Dawn Park‚ east of Johannesburg‚ on ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Man beaten in robbery on Alexandria farm South Africa
  2. Bongo ‘bribe’: Eskom top brass ‘feared jail’ South Africa
  3. Grace pleads for legacy university and protection of family assets Africa
  4. Farmers in new protest over murders South Africa
  5. Calling all matrics: claim your fame and you could win R6,000 South Africa

Latest Videos

Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare
Shoving for savings: Black Friday madness hits SA
X