South Africa

Man found with 48 armadillo girdled lizards in car

26 November 2017 - 12:02 By Timeslive
Lizard. File photo
Lizard. File photo
Image: ANDRII GLUSHCHENKO/123rf.com

A 49-year-old man is facing prosecution for possession of protected wildlife after being found with 48 armadillo girdled lizards in his car following a high-speed chase by police.

Western Cape police spokesman FC van Wyk said a high-speed chase had ensued when the suspect had fled from a check point manned by Vredendal police on Friday afternoon. The vehicle had eventually been stopped at Bitterfontein‚ Nuwerus‚ near the border of the Northern Cape‚ he said.

“The suspect was arrested‚ and upon searching his vehicle 48 armadillo girdled lizards‚ to the value of R720‚ 000 were found in the car‚” Van Wyk said.

“The 49-year-old culprit is due to make a court appearance in the Klawer Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of possession of protected wildlife‚” he added.

 

