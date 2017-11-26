More and more South African children facing hardship

Unlike many of her peers who are heavily invested in the latest social media trends and expensive designer clothes‚ *Sthembiso's main worry is to ensure that her two children and younger sister don't go to bed on an empty stomach.

The unemployed 20-year-old from the impoverished community of Slovoville on Johannesburg’s West Rand was forced to assume the responsibility of heading the family in January 2017 after her mother died due to a long illness.

The family survives on Sthembiso's children grants (R760) and often relies on a local feeding scheme for food.

Sthembiso and her 13-year-old sister have never met their father. All their financial needs were previously taken care of by their single mother who had part-time jobs as a domestic worker.

"It's tough being a mother. Everything is on my shoulders. Sometimes we don't have food and I ask myself what have we done wrong to deserve this life‚" said Sthembiso who dropped out of school in grade 11 at the age of 17 as she was pregnant.

According to UNICEF South Africa‚ many children around the world face similar hardships to Sthembiso.

UNICEF says 385 million children live in extreme poverty while 264 million children and youth are out of school.