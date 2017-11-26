More and more South African children facing hardship
Unlike many of her peers who are heavily invested in the latest social media trends and expensive designer clothes‚ *Sthembiso's main worry is to ensure that her two children and younger sister don't go to bed on an empty stomach.
The unemployed 20-year-old from the impoverished community of Slovoville on Johannesburg’s West Rand was forced to assume the responsibility of heading the family in January 2017 after her mother died due to a long illness.
The family survives on Sthembiso's children grants (R760) and often relies on a local feeding scheme for food.
Sthembiso and her 13-year-old sister have never met their father. All their financial needs were previously taken care of by their single mother who had part-time jobs as a domestic worker.
"It's tough being a mother. Everything is on my shoulders. Sometimes we don't have food and I ask myself what have we done wrong to deserve this life‚" said Sthembiso who dropped out of school in grade 11 at the age of 17 as she was pregnant.
According to UNICEF South Africa‚ many children around the world face similar hardships to Sthembiso.
UNICEF says 385 million children live in extreme poverty while 264 million children and youth are out of school.
South Africa’s high levels of violence‚ HIV and alcohol and drug use - underpinned by a context of poverty‚ inequality and unemployment - are posing huge challenges to children aged between 10 and 19‚ according to UNICEF.
"The number of child-headed families continues to increase in our community. HIV/AIDS is one of the main contributors‚" said Tshidiso Mmuso‚ founder of a relief organisation based in Slovoville.
Tshidiso Centre of Hope (TSH) provides daily meals to 95 children aged between 6 and 18.
The organisation has adopted four child-headed families‚ including Sthembiso's household.
TSH volunteers assist identified children with homework and school uniforms.
They also facilitate sports and arts programmes to keep youngsters off the streets.
Adopted families are encouraged to start backyard food gardens.
Produce from these gardens helps sustain households and some is sold in the community for additional income to help pay for much-needed essentials.
"The number of children in need exceeds our resources. We would love to assist more children but due to lack of funding we can't reach out to every child‚" said Mmuso.
Funding is a major obstacle for many help projects.
Childhood Roads Institute (CRI) which assists 358 vulnerable children in Orange Farm south of Johannesburg has suspended some of its operations due to finances.
"We've stopped providing food in one of our branches due to a lack of funding. We have submitted several proposals to government and companies asking for assistance‚" said CRI marketing officer Berchmans Entezwigira.
CRI volunteers produce beadwork and handbags that are sold at various art markets to keep the organisation afloat.
Despite all the hardships‚ Sthembiso's younger sister is adamant that her family fortunes will change for the better.
"When I grow up I want to be a doctor and help other children. I will also build my sister a big house because she takes care of me‚" said the Siyabusa Secondary School grade 8 pupil.
*not her real name
