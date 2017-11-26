Northern Cape police thwart attempted hijacking – three arrested

Vigilant police in the Northern Cape town of Deben managed to stop a hijacking in progress in the early hours of Thursday and put three alleged hijackers behind bars.

Police said that at about 2am on Thursday they spotted a suspicious looking vehicle in Voortrekker Street and immediately stopped and searched it.

“It was found that the 25-year-old male driver of the Toyota Run X was being hijacked and the three men inside the vehicle were the suspects.

“Police also found two firearms with the three suspects and arrested them for hijacking‚ kidnapping and illegal possession of firearms‚” police said.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Kuruman Magistrate’s Court soon.