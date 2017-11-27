Acsa appoints Fundi Sithebe as COO

South Africa

Fundi Sithebe has been appointed chief operating officer at Acsa.
Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has appointed Fundi Sithebe as chief operating officer from Friday.

Said Maseko: “Fundi has a wealth of experience‚ which includes companies such as Deloitte Consulting and FirstRand/FNB Africa.

She brings valuable capabilities in strategy formulation and implementation‚ research and analysis‚ project management and due diligence.

Fundi played a significant role as the protocol lead during the 2010 Fifa soccer World Cup.

