Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has appointed Fundi Sithebe as chief operating officer from Friday.

Said Maseko: “Fundi has a wealth of experience‚ which includes companies such as Deloitte Consulting and FirstRand/FNB Africa.

She brings valuable capabilities in strategy formulation and implementation‚ research and analysis‚ project management and due diligence.

Fundi played a significant role as the protocol lead during the 2010 Fifa soccer World Cup.