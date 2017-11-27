Acsa appoints Fundi Sithebe as COO
27 November 2017 - 11:20
Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has appointed Fundi Sithebe as chief operating officer from Friday.
Said Maseko: “Fundi has a wealth of experience‚ which includes companies such as Deloitte Consulting and FirstRand/FNB Africa.
She brings valuable capabilities in strategy formulation and implementation‚ research and analysis‚ project management and due diligence.
Fundi played a significant role as the protocol lead during the 2010 Fifa soccer World Cup.
