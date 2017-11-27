A father of three is fighting for his life after being brutally attacked on his Alexandria farm at the weekend.

What was meant to be a happy family get-together in Port Elizabeth to watch the South Africa against Italy rugby test on television turned into a nightmare after Riaan Scheepers‚ 62‚ was badly beaten and stabbed by two men. He sustained severe skull fractures.

Scheepers and a farm worker‚ identified as Liefie Breakfast‚ age unknown‚ were attacked between 8.30am and 9am on Saturday when they walked into Scheepers’s home after being out in the field.

The cattle farmer’s daughter‚ Bianca‚ 29‚ said her father had been severely assaulted and stabbed multiple times.

Breakfast had also been beaten‚ according to the police‚ but was not as badly injured. He managed to escape and call for help.

An anguished Bianca said her father was in a stable but critical condition and was showing some reaction.

