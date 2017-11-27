South Africa

Brutal assault on farmer near Port Elizabeth

27 November 2017 - 09:40 By Nomazima Nkosi
Riaan Scheepers‚ 62‚ was beaten and stabbed during the attack.
Riaan Scheepers‚ 62‚ was beaten and stabbed during the attack.
Image: HeraldLIVE

A father of three is fighting for his life after being brutally attacked on his Alexandria farm at the weekend.

What was meant to be a happy family get-together in Port Elizabeth to watch the South Africa against Italy rugby test on television turned into a nightmare after Riaan Scheepers‚ 62‚ was badly beaten and stabbed by two men. He sustained severe skull fractures.

Scheepers and a farm worker‚ identified as Liefie Breakfast‚ age unknown‚ were attacked between 8.30am and 9am on Saturday when they walked into Scheepers’s home after being out in the field.

The cattle farmer’s daughter‚ Bianca‚ 29‚ said her father had been severely assaulted and stabbed multiple times.

Breakfast had also been beaten‚ according to the police‚ but was not as badly injured. He managed to escape and call for help.

An anguished Bianca said her father was in a stable but critical condition and was showing some reaction.

- HeraldLIVE

READ MORE

Farmers in new protest over murders

Hundreds of farmers on Saturday took to the streets of Pretoria, demanding government action over a wave of murders targeting their communities in ...
News
1 day ago

Agriculture minister urges farmers not to politicise killings

Minister of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries Senzeni Zokwana says the #BlackMonday farmers protests were "not an attack on government".
News
27 days ago

Farmer killed as thousands march against farm attacks

A smallscale farmer was murdered on Monday as thousands across South Africa marched to raise awareness about the scourge of crime affecting those ...
News
27 days ago

#BlackMonday the biggest protest ever against farm murders: Afriforum

Thousands of people across the country took to the streets on Monday to take part in what civic group Afriforum described as the biggest protest ever ...
News
28 days ago

Most read

  1. Education authorities school matric pupils for last time South Africa
  2. Stellenbosch student tells of volcano eruption panic in Bali South Africa
  3. Zimbabwe police, army to patrol together after Mugabe ouster Africa
  4. ‘I don’t know’ – Manamela’s refrain at Esidimeni hearing South Africa
  5. Calling all matrics: claim your fame and you could win R6,000 South Africa

Latest Videos

The moment Miss SA is crowned Miss Universe
Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare
X