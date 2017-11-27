Durban's biggest dam only 20% full

Water in Durban's biggest storage dam has dropped to the lowest level in more than 20 years.

The water level in Albert Falls dam, the biggest water storage dam in the Durban-Pietermaritzburg region, has shrunk to just 20% - despite recent heavy rains along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline.

Albert Falls is one of five dams and one weir that make up the combined Mgeni system that supplies water to at least 5million people in the Durban-Pietermaritzburg region.

With a storage capacity of more than 290million cubic metres of water, Albert Falls is the single biggest dam in the Mgeni system, storing one-third of the system's total water.

Umgeni Water spokesman Shami Harrichunder said latest readings show that water storage levels are: Albert Falls 20%, Inanda 59%, Midmar 74%, Spring Grove 76%, Nagle 68% and Mearns 52%.