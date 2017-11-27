Durban's biggest dam only 20% full
Water in Durban's biggest storage dam has dropped to the lowest level in more than 20 years.
The water level in Albert Falls dam, the biggest water storage dam in the Durban-Pietermaritzburg region, has shrunk to just 20% - despite recent heavy rains along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline.
Albert Falls is one of five dams and one weir that make up the combined Mgeni system that supplies water to at least 5million people in the Durban-Pietermaritzburg region.
With a storage capacity of more than 290million cubic metres of water, Albert Falls is the single biggest dam in the Mgeni system, storing one-third of the system's total water.
Umgeni Water spokesman Shami Harrichunder said latest readings show that water storage levels are: Albert Falls 20%, Inanda 59%, Midmar 74%, Spring Grove 76%, Nagle 68% and Mearns 52%.
Although the combined water storage capacity of the Mgeni dams system has reached about 54%, Umgeni requires storage levels to reach 75% to meet normal demand.
"During times of water shortages, as is currently the case in the Mgeni system, reduction in potable water production and reduction in demand are the most effective strategies to ensure that available water lasts until the system reaches an acceptable operational level of a minimum of 75%.
"Umgeni Water has reduced potable water production by 15% and restrictions of 15% are being implemented in parts of eThekwini, all of Msunduzi and all of uMgungundlovu," he said.
Harrichunder said forecasts by the SA Weather Service suggest above-average rainfall is likely only in the first quarter of 2018.
"For Albert Falls Dam to fill rapidly and reach capacity, its catchments must receive a heavy downpour for at least four days.
"Midmar and Inanda dams could fill to capacity if above-average rainfall or heavy downpours occur in their catchments for at least three consecutive days. Albert Falls is the largest dam in the Mgeni system; therefore it will take longer to reach capacity."
