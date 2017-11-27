South Africa

Durban's biggest dam only 20% full

27 November 2017 - 07:43 By TONY CARNIE
The water level in Albert Falls dam, the biggest water storage dam in the Durban-Pietermaritzburg region, has shrunk to just 20% - despite recent heavy rains along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline.
The water level in Albert Falls dam, the biggest water storage dam in the Durban-Pietermaritzburg region, has shrunk to just 20% - despite recent heavy rains along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline.
Image: iStock

Water in Durban's biggest storage dam has dropped to the lowest level in more than 20 years.

The water level in Albert Falls dam, the biggest water storage dam in the Durban-Pietermaritzburg region, has shrunk to just 20% - despite recent heavy rains along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline.

Albert Falls is one of five dams and one weir that make up the combined Mgeni system that supplies water to at least 5million people in the Durban-Pietermaritzburg region.

With a storage capacity of more than 290million cubic metres of water, Albert Falls is the single biggest dam in the Mgeni system, storing one-third of the system's total water.

Umgeni Water spokesman Shami Harrichunder said latest readings show that water storage levels are: Albert Falls 20%, Inanda 59%, Midmar 74%, Spring Grove 76%, Nagle 68% and Mearns 52%.

R200m for drought relief – KZN mayor wants to know where it went

Nongoma mayor Albert Mncwango has welcomed a forensic investigation into how the KwaZulu-Natal government spent more than R200-million earmarked for ...
Politics
2 months ago

Although the combined water storage capacity of the Mgeni dams system has reached about 54%, Umgeni requires storage levels to reach 75% to meet normal demand.

"During times of water shortages, as is currently the case in the Mgeni system, reduction in potable water production and reduction in demand are the most effective strategies to ensure that available water lasts until the system reaches an acceptable operational level of a minimum of 75%.

"Umgeni Water has reduced potable water production by 15% and restrictions of 15% are being implemented in parts of eThekwini, all of Msunduzi and all of uMgungundlovu," he said.

Harrichunder said forecasts by the SA Weather Service suggest above-average rainfall is likely only in the first quarter of 2018.

"For Albert Falls Dam to fill rapidly and reach capacity, its catchments must receive a heavy downpour for at least four days.

"Midmar and Inanda dams could fill to capacity if above-average rainfall or heavy downpours occur in their catchments for at least three consecutive days. Albert Falls is the largest dam in the Mgeni system; therefore it will take longer to reach capacity."

Most read

  1. Crocodiles, pythons and militias: South Sudan's children risk death for school Africa
  2. Indonesia says 40,000 evacuated from Bali volcano, more need to move World
  3. Cyber Monday showdown: WalMart closes in on Amazon in online price war Sci-Tech
  4. Purge of Mugabe's allies gets underway Africa
  5. Calling all matrics: claim your fame and you could win R6,000 South Africa

Latest Videos

Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare
Shoving for savings: Black Friday madness hits SA
X