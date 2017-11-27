The Gauteng Department of Health has terminated the contract of Born to Protect security company with immediate effect following protests by striking employees at the Steve Biko Academic hospital in Pretoria on Monday.

The company was on a month to month contract to provide security services at Steve Biko Academic hospital. “The termination of the contract was dictated by the company’s employees unprotected strike and their ultimate unbecoming behaviour.

Earlier today‚ the striking employees refused to be posted ‚ blocked hospital entrances with stones and vandalised signage and vegetation‚” the Gauteng health department said in a statement on Monday evening.

“Although we respect the rights of employees to strike we should be reminded that health facilities provide essential services‚ therefore‚ we cannot tolerate lawless and disruption of service in these critical institutions. What happened today is totally unacceptable and we had to act to ensure that patients and employees safety is not compromised”‚ said Gauteng MEC for health Gwen Ramokgopa.

“I am pleased that the hospital management acted swiftly to manage the situation‚ the new security company has been brought on board and they have resumed their responsibilities. I would also like to take this opportunity to commend the South African Police Services for their support and assisting in helping to bring the situation under control”‚ Ramokgopa added.

- TimesLIVE