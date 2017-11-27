South Africa

Government 'lax‚ indifferent‚ frivolous' in wage talks: public sector unions

27 November 2017 - 13:09 By Theto Mahlakoana
Unions warned that if the government does not keep its promise of returning to talks on December 7‚ workers would be antagonised.
Unions warned that if the government does not keep its promise of returning to talks on December 7‚ workers would be antagonised.
Image: zerbor / 123RF Stock Photo

Public sector unions have condemned government’s “lax and indifferent” approach to wage negotiations‚ after it failed to present workers with a wage offer almost three months into the talks.

The unions have also described government negotiators’ excuses for not reporting back as “frivolous”.

The negotiators were meant to provide feedback to labour’s demands last Thursday following a prior postponement‚ but claimed they had not received a mandate from their government employers.

In a joint statement issued on Monday‚ the unions warned that if the government does not keep its promise of returning to talks on December 7‚ workers would be antagonised.

“We demand that when they come back on the December 7‚ 2017‚ they must have a solid and coherent response‚ because failure to do so will antagonise the workers and force us to exercise our rights‚” the statement read.

The unions have also criticised proposed salary hikes of 4-8% for public office bearers‚ saying they expected public servants to be afforded the same consideration‚ as they earned far less than the leaders of government.

They were also not happy with government’s various presentations to parliament on the public sector wage bill‚ saying it amounted to negotiating through the media.

“We are not averse to confrontation if provoked‚ and if they continue on this path‚ the pushback will be ferocious and ugly. Difficult or hostile negotiations will not serve anyone‚ let alone the economy – so they must stop negotiating in bad faith‚” the unions’ statement said.

- BusinessLIVE

READ MORE

'You can't survive on R40 per hour'

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is set to go on strike after talks with employers in the engineering sector had ...
Business
4 months ago

Numsa spurns 5.3% wage offer

On the second day of wage negotiations‚ the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) rejected the offer by the bargaining council for ...
News
5 months ago

'I've got a good story to tell' - President Zuma highlights government successes

President Jacob Zuma has issued his end of year statement‚ highlighting achievements of 2016 by his government.Here is the full speech:END OF YEAR ...
Politics
11 months ago

Most read

  1. Education authorities school matric pupils for last time South Africa
  2. Stellenbosch student tells of volcano eruption panic in Bali South Africa
  3. Zimbabwe police, army to patrol together after Mugabe ouster Africa
  4. ‘I don’t know’ – Manamela’s refrain at Esidimeni hearing South Africa
  5. Calling all matrics: claim your fame and you could win R6,000 South Africa

Latest Videos

The moment Miss SA is crowned Miss Universe
Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare
X