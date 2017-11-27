Kidnap suspects released due to insufficient evidence

The four men who were arrested in connection with the alleged attempted murder and kidnapping of Mzwandile Ntuli have been released from custody.

Ntuli was kidnapped on Friday afternoon in Hillbrow‚ Johannesburg. The 27-year-old alleges that he was sedated and severely assaulted at a house in Albertville allegedly rented by one of the accused.

The accused were arrested on Saturday. They were due to appear at the Sophiatown Magistrate’s Court on Monday but their matter was not placed on the roll for further investigation.

National Prosecuting Authority spokeswoman Phindi Mjonondwane confirmed that the men had been released.

“The case was not placed on the roll due to insufficient evidence. The complainant’s whereabouts are unknown and his statement is still outstanding‚” said Mjonondwane.

Mjonondwane said one of the accused is an emergency practitioner at a private hospital in Johannesburg. The other three men are taxi drivers.