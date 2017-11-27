Man tracking buffalo dies in suspected freak accident
A game farmer is facing criminal charges over the death of a man to whom he allegedly handed a darting gun‚ despite the worker not knowing how to use it safely.
Police said they have opened an inquest docket.
The man allegedly shot himself with a darting gun on a farm at Saamboubrug north of Lephalale on Friday.
Explaining the circumstances‚ Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said: "It is alleged that a buffalo escaped from its enclosure and strayed into the neighbouring farm where the deceased was employed.
A 45-year-old game farmer‚ who is the owner of the animal‚ entered this farm‚ searching for it. He was allegedly accompanied by his 28-year-old employee and both were then joined by the deceased".
According to preliminary report‚ the alleged freak accident happened when the 30-year-old worker allegedly shot himself at about 9am while walking in the company of the two‚ tracking the buffalo.
"He immediately started shivering and was rushed to a hospital in Polokwane where he later died at about 12h00‚ apparently due to the effect of the animal darting substance‚" said Mojapelo.
A case of culpable homicide was to be registered at Saamboubrug today‚ Monday‚ against the game farmer‚ Mojapelo said‚ "for allegedly handing over the darting gun to the deceased who did not have the necessary licence".
"A possible charge under the provisions of the Firearms Controls Act will also be preferred against the farmer."
Brig Mojapelo said: "Legal gun owners are once again warned to always adhere to laws governing the handling of firearms as the police will not hesitate to take strong actions against non-compliance".
"Police investigations into the circumstances of the shooting are continuing."
