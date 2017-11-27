A game farmer is facing criminal charges over the death of a man to whom he allegedly handed a darting gun‚ despite the worker not knowing how to use it safely.

Police said they have opened an inquest docket.

The man allegedly shot himself with a darting gun on a farm at Saamboubrug north of Lephalale on Friday.

Explaining the circumstances‚ Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said: "It is alleged that a buffalo escaped from its enclosure and strayed into the neighbouring farm where the deceased was employed.