South Africa

Matric pupil dies in accident after writing final examination

27 November 2017 - 13:46 By Taschica Pillay
Driver loses control of vehicle and slams into 3 pedestrians, killing one grade 12 student on the scene.
Image: RESCUE CARE

A Grade 12 pupil died shortly after writing her final exam on Monday when a car crashed into her in Durban.

The girl - who has not been identified - was walking home with a fellow matriculant on the pavement when the driver of a car lost control and slammed into them and another person on the M7 near Rossburgh‚ outside Durban.

Rescue Care’s Garrith Jamieson said the teenager‚ who attended a school in Rossburgh‚ sustained major injuries and died at the scene.

Two other pedestrians‚ another matriculant and an adult male were also injured.

"The other two pedestrians sustained serious injuries and were transported to hospital. The driver had slight injuries‚" said Jamieson.

It hasn't been established how the driver lost control of the car.

The majority of matriculants wrote their final paper‚ English paper 3‚ on Monday morning.

