Moseneke to Manamela re Esidimeni: ‘You don't get it’

Manamela was challenged by Solidarity advocate Dirk Groenewald for reporting the date on which she signed the NGO licences incorrectly. She called this a “procedural error”.

She and the advocate then debated back and forth about why she had “misrepresented” the date that she signed licences as April 1‚ 2015‚ when she had earlier admitted under oath that she hadn’t signed all of them that day. Groenewald told her she was guilty of fraud.

Eventually‚ Moseneke reminded her that her decision to allow NGOs to care for these people had affected human lives.

“You were making a decision about other people’s lives ... people whose lives may be enhanced or lost. I am not asking questions about the date and the error. I want you to appreciate that you were given power by a law … to make ... certain decisions that would affect the lives of mental healthcare patients.”