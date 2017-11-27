Pupil's heartfelt plea to Education minister

Dear minister, please reduce my school fees so my mom can stop crying.

Grade 4 pupil Thabiso Hlongwane wrote this to Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga as part of a Children's Day initiative - co-ordinated by nonprofit community development organisation Cotlands and the UN Children's Fund - in which pupils made suggestions on what should be done differently in schools.

Thabiso spoke of his family's plight to pay for his schooling as part of the UN initiative commemorated on November 20.

"I love my school and enjoy playing with my friends and will like the minister to help my school with books so that my mom can be okay because my father is not working and my friend's father is also not working. I would like money for school fees to be half because my mom is always crying."

Cotlands CE Monica Stach said the letters were an attempt to alert Motshekga to what children regard as important.

The latest annual Unesco Global Education Monitoring Report found that, despite the UN Sustainable Development Goal 4 calling for 12 years of free education for all, only 45% of South African adolescents complete upper secondary education.