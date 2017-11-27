South Africa

Sentencing of Manana’s co-accused postponed

27 November 2017 - 15:13 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
From left: Cyril Madonsela, 35, and Thulani Mdaka, 42, walked out of the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday shortly after their sentencing was postponed for November 27. The two face charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after they attacked three women.
From left: Cyril Madonsela, 35, and Thulani Mdaka, 42, walked out of the Randburg Magistrates Court on Thursday shortly after their sentencing was postponed for November 27. The two face charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after they attacked three women.
Image: Neo Goba

The sentencing of former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana's co-accused in an assault case was postponed to November 28 on Monday at the Randburg Magistrate’s court in Johanneburg.

Thulani Mdaka‚ 42‚ and Cyril Madonsela‚ 35‚ have been convicted of two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm for assaulting three women at a Johannesburg eatery‚ the Cubana‚ in August.

The two pleaded guilty on October 6.

Manana has already been sentenced. He was sentenced in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court to 12 months' imprisonment or a fine of R100‚000 which he opted to pay.

On August 6‚ the duo allegedly helped Manana to assault Mandisa Duma‚ Noluthando Mahlaba and Thina Mopipa after an altercation broke out at the Fourways restaurant.

State prosecutor Yusuf Baba pleaded with the court to consider a sentence that will send a "very strong" message.

READ MORE

Jail or fine for Manana co-accused?

The assault case against former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana’s two co-accused has been postponed to November 27 for sentencing.
News
11 days ago

Civil society groups want Manana sanctioned

Former deputay higher education minister Mduduzi Manana could be facing another sanction for the assault of three women as Parliament's ethics ...
News
12 days ago

Show us the money, Manana

Assault-convicted former deputy higher education minister Mduduzi Manana has to pay a R100,000 fine (or go to jail for 12 months) and do 500 hours of ...
News
13 days ago

Most read

  1. Durban and Cape Town grow in popularity among air travellers South Africa
  2. Evidence van Breda had epileptic seizure on night of axe murders South Africa
  3. Moseneke to Manamela re Esidimeni: ‘You don't get it’ South Africa
  4. 'They wanted my body parts' South Africa
  5. Chinese ambassador briefs SA on Communist Party’s national congress South Africa

Latest Videos

The moment Miss SA is crowned Miss Universe
Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare
X