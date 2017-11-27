The sentencing of former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana's co-accused in an assault case was postponed to November 28 on Monday at the Randburg Magistrate’s court in Johanneburg.

Thulani Mdaka‚ 42‚ and Cyril Madonsela‚ 35‚ have been convicted of two counts of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm for assaulting three women at a Johannesburg eatery‚ the Cubana‚ in August.

The two pleaded guilty on October 6.

Manana has already been sentenced. He was sentenced in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court to 12 months' imprisonment or a fine of R100‚000 which he opted to pay.

On August 6‚ the duo allegedly helped Manana to assault Mandisa Duma‚ Noluthando Mahlaba and Thina Mopipa after an altercation broke out at the Fourways restaurant.

State prosecutor Yusuf Baba pleaded with the court to consider a sentence that will send a "very strong" message.