He said this is because leaves could clog up drains. This left less shady areas‚ including most of the Cape Flats‚ dirtier and unserviced for longer.

City of Cape Town Councillor for Social Services‚ JP Smith‚ said however that the city’s Recreation and Parks Department applied the same maintenance standards for “various suburbs”. “Generally‚ previously under-served areas may receive additional projects such as the expanded public works programme‚” said Smith.

But the senior city official who spoke to TimesLIVE claimed that there was a specific programme to ensure regular service for “leafy” areas. “We do have a schedule for when we clean residential roads‚” he told TimesLIVE “We [also] have autumn- and a winter-preparedness programmes that focus on leafy areas or leafy suburbs [such as] Kirstenbosch and Claremont.

Tamboerskloof is also a known leafy area. “The other residential roads are cleaned [of litter and vegetation] a minimum of three times a year‚ through the expanded public works programmes.

Unless there is a complaint‚ which is dealt with through the depot for that area.” He said that townships were not maintained by the city’s solid waste management department like other residential areas‚ but that the service was outsourced instead.

“They have a different type of intervention in terms of their refuse removal and [cleaning]. They operate differently‚ and they don’t have wheely bins. Trucks can’t fit into [those areas]‚” the official said. Smith denied this claim‚ and said that all areas were serviced by “the same staff and contractors”.