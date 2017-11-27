Minister of Water and Sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane announced on Monday that her department had issued notices to 29 local and district municipalities to start paying their outstanding water bills by early next month.

According to Mokonyane‚ the department had asked National Treasury to withhold conditional water grants. If an agreement had not been reached by December 8 on a repayment schedule‚ the minister said‚ the bulk water supply to these municipalities would be throttled: