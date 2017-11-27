South Africa

These are the municipalities that could be facing water cuts

27 November 2017 - 15:05 By Kyle Cowan
Nomvula Mokonyane announced on Monday that her department had issued notices to 30 local and district municipalities to start paying their outstanding water bills.
Minister of Water and Sanitation Nomvula Mokonyane announced on Monday that her department had issued notices to 29 local and district municipalities to start paying their outstanding water bills by early next month.

According to Mokonyane‚ the department had asked National Treasury to withhold conditional water grants. If an agreement had not been reached by December 8 on a repayment schedule‚ the minister said‚ the bulk water supply to these municipalities would be throttled:

 

Pay up or face throttle, minister of water tells defaulting municipalities

Thirty of South Africa’s municipalities who have failed to honour outstanding water bills have until early next month to start paying their dues.
