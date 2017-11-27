'They wanted my body parts'

When Mzwandile Ntuli woke up naked, bound and bloody in a strange bathroom in Albertville, Johannesburg, all he could do was scream for his life.

Ntuli, 27, was kidnapped on Friday afternoon in Hillbrow by four men who bundled into the boot of a white car. He claimed he was sedated and severely assaulted.

Ntuli was saved by neighbours who heard him scream after his attackers left him alone in the house.

In an exclusive interview with The Times, Ntuli said he did not know why he was attacked but he was convinced that the men wanted his body parts.

"They stripped me naked and told me that today [Friday] was my last day. I should pray. If I didn't pray, well, I will die. Then one of them came with a knife. He said he wants my ears, nipples and tongue. He started cutting my ear and nipple. I tried to scream but I couldn't. Next thing I passed out and woke up in a cold bath," said Ntuli after receiving medical treatment at Helen Joseph Hospital.

Bonolo Marokane, who lives near the house where Ntuli was found, was the first person who heard him screaming for help. She alerted a private security guard patrolling the area.