Tunnels of death: 17 days trapped beneath Shaft One in Durban Deep

In the narrow tunnels beneath Shaft One in Durban Deep, the home boys were on a body-recovery mission. Methembu Ncube and his friend Raphael Moyo, from the southwestern corner of Zimbabwe, around the town of Gwanda, were last seen 17 days ago.

For hours the human chain of illegal miners toiled, carefully passing rocks and dirt from one person to the next.

The fear among the men was that their actions might anger the two giant mythical snakes that lived in the mines. If angered the serpents would thump their tails, causing a rock fall. What the snakes don't like, says sangoma Cebile Zwane, is when miners drink alcohol or take drugs underground.