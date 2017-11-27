Wild Coast activists law suit used to silence, intimidate, says rights group

The Centre for Applied Legal Studies has made a court bid to be allowed, as friend of the court, to join a case it claims would be detrimental to freedom of expression.

The centre claimed in its submission to the court that Australian company Mineral Commodities' defamation suit against the Centre for Environmental Rights was "strategic litigation against public participation" to silence and intimidate opponents.

The company is known for its abortive effort to mine titanium in the ecologically sensitive Wild Coast in the Eastern Cape.

In May, company subsidiary 'Mineral Sands Resources' claimed two environmental rights attorneys, Tracey Davies and Christine Reddell, and community activist Davine Cloete had defamed it in their lecture presentation about the company's "environmentally destructive" mining operation on the West Coast. The trio made the comment at the University of Cape Town's Summer School in January.

The lawyers and the activist are defending the lawsuit, claiming their statements were made in the exercise of their rights to protect the environment.

This is the second time the company has taken lawyers and activists to court for defamation.