The judge trying Jason Rohde for his wife’s murder threatened punitive action against one of the property mogul’s lawyers on Tuesday.

Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe told advocate Graham van der Spuy she would report him to the General Council of the Bar of South Africa if he did not stop bullying a witness.

Her warning came as Van der Spuy cross-examined state pathologist Dr Deidre Abraham‚ and repeatedly interrupted her as she attempted to answer.

He also accused her of holding opinions that were “irrational‚ utterly biased and unconstitutional”‚ asking her: “Do you wish to comment?”

Abrahams‚ the chief pathologist in charge of the Western Cape government’s Winelands and West Coast regions‚ remained calm and often responded: “I disagree with that.”

Van der Spuy also incurred Salie-Hlophe’s wrath by repeating questions. “I think the witness has dealt with this‚” she said at one stage. Van der Spuy responded: “May I just address one more issue that arises from this?”

Rohde has pleaded not guilty to murdering his wife‚ Susan‚ at the Spier Hotel in Stellenbosch in July 2016.

The case continues on Wednesday.