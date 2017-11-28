After Stellenbosch student Hannah Cornelius was raped and murdered in May this year‚ her attackers‚ it has been alleged‚ continued their violent crime orgy with an attack on two other women – barely pausing to dispose of Cornelius’ body.

On Tuesday‚ Vernon Witbooi‚ Geraldo Parsons‚ Nashville Julius and Eben van Niekerk appeared briefly in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court‚ where they were told that they are facing ten charges including murder‚ attempted murder‚ kidnapping‚ rape‚ and robbery with aggravated circumstances.

According to the charge sheet seen by TimesLIVE‚ the nightmare started in the early hours of May 27. Cornelius and her friend‚ Cheslin Marsh‚ were parked just off Bird Street in Stellenbosch after a night out.

They were sitting in the blue Citi Golf that Cornelius inherited from her grandmother‚ when they were allegedly approached by the four suspects‚ who threatened them with knives and a screwdriver and robbed them.