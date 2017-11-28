Wednesday is D-day for three top City of Cape Town officials to argue against possible suspension amid allegations of misconduct and possible tender irregularities.

The officials are city manager Achmat Ebrahim‚ executive director in the mayor’s office Craig Kesson and transport and urban development authority commissioner Melissa Whitehead.

This comes after allegations and counter allegations over possible misconduct and tender irregularities were raised in an extraordinary council meeting last week.

Council speaker Dirk Smit confirmed the deadline.

“They have time until tomorrow [Wednesday] to write back to me and then ...I must convene council‚ which will happen on [December 5]‚” said Smit.

He said on the day‚ there would be an ordinary council meeting and another meeting to consider the replies from the officials.

“[There will be] a debate on why they should not be suspended and the council will make a decision on that‚” said Smit.

During last week's council meeting‚ Kesson made dramatic allegations in an affidavit which implied that mayor Patricia de Lille had asked him to conceal a report raising possible corruption allegations regarding the MyCiti bus operation.

De Lille hit back in a statement: "As it pertains to the affidavit‚ this is a malicious attempt to attack my integrity and track record as a whistle-blower and corruption fighter in South Africa."

The numerous allegations come amid a tense political climate within the DA caucus in the city. Discord among officials surfaced when De Lille and safety and security mayoral committee member JP Smith got involved in a public spat. Both Smith and De Lille have since been placed on special leave from party activities pending an investigation by the DA.