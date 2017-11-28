The dinner service at the Coyote Canyon Spur in Durban’s Westwood Mall was interrupted by a trio of gunmen who stormed the steakhouse on Monday night.

The men held the cashier at gunpoint before fleeing with the night’s takings.

This follows just days after the brutal slaying of Mohamed Yusuf Janoo Joosub‚ who was stabbed 11 times by three robbers near the mall last week.

Sherwood resident Joosub‚ 22‚ was walking on the M13 to the mall‚ where he worked as a sales manager in the MTN store. His was robbed of his cellphone and cash‚ before he was stabbed to death.

Speaking of Monday night’s robbery‚ police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that the cashier had been at the restaurant’s front desk‚ when she was confronted by the gunmen.

“She was performing her duties as a cashier‚ when she was accosted by three unknown suspects. At gunpoint‚ the suspects demanded cash and robbed her of a laptop and an undisclosed amount of cash‚ before fleeing the crime scene on foot‚” she said.

Mbhele said that the heist was effected without a shot being fired.

“A case of business robbery was opened at Westville police station for investigation‚” she said.