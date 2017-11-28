Durban teen in living hell after sex smear campaign

Tormented by a smear campaign, a 15-year-old Durban schoolgirl is living in fear as strangers continue to proposition her for sex after posters carrying her picture and the words "Come on over" were put up all over Phoenix.

The teenager, who cannot be named, and her equally traumatised sisters, have been sent to live with their father while police investigate the origin of the posters, which give her cellphone and landline numbers and home address.

Photographs of the girl were lifted from her Instagram account and used on the posters, put up at filling stations and shops in the area.

The girl deactivated her Facebook account and has blocked men who have inquired about her "services" on WhatsApp.

But she could not escape when two men arrived at her home asking for her. They were persuaded to leave.

"My children and I live in fear. We do not know how many other people have our address," her mother said.