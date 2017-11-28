Durban teen in living hell after sex smear campaign
Posters showing girl, 15, with 'Come on over' written on them, put up at petrol stations
Tormented by a smear campaign, a 15-year-old Durban schoolgirl is living in fear as strangers continue to proposition her for sex after posters carrying her picture and the words "Come on over" were put up all over Phoenix.
The teenager, who cannot be named, and her equally traumatised sisters, have been sent to live with their father while police investigate the origin of the posters, which give her cellphone and landline numbers and home address.
Photographs of the girl were lifted from her Instagram account and used on the posters, put up at filling stations and shops in the area.
The girl deactivated her Facebook account and has blocked men who have inquired about her "services" on WhatsApp.
But she could not escape when two men arrived at her home asking for her. They were persuaded to leave.
"My children and I live in fear. We do not know how many other people have our address," her mother said.
In an affidavit given to the police, the mother states that she suspects that her boyfriend's estranged wife is responsible for the posters.
She said her family had been bombarded with messages and prank calls since she started seeing the man last year.
"Why hurt a child? My daughter is a bright pupil. She loves taking selfies so I warned her about social media," her mother said.
"Posters of her were also found outside the school premises as well as the tuck shops and neighbouring schools."
Last month, when the girl should have been preparing for her final exams, police had to explain to her school principal that a letter he had received about her was part of a crimen injuria case.
In the letter, the sender, "a concerned parent", urged the principal to expel the "easy" girl to protect the school's reputation.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said a case of crimen injuria was being investigated.
