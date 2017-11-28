South Africa

Eight months’ imprisonment or R30‚000 fine for Manana co-accused

28 November 2017 - 15:47 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Mduduzi Manana.
Deputy minister Mdu Manana admits to slapping woman in club - Mduduzi Manana.
Image: TimesLIVE

Former deputy minister of Higher education Mduduzi Manana's assault co-accused have each been sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment or a R30‚000 fine.

Thulani Mdaka‚ 42 and Cyril Madonsela‚ 35‚ were convicted of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm for assaulting three women at a Johannesburg eatery‚ the Cubana‚ in August.

The duo must also render 300 hours of community service at the Douglasdale police station‚ and attend six hours of behavioural management programmes.

Naidoo said that the sentence is meant to serve justice and not to show anger towards the accused.

"Society is against violence‚ particularly the scourge of violence against women. However‚ the punishment was made from a perspective of justice and not anger towards the accused‚" she said.

The court also found that it was in the interest of society to declare the duo unfit to possess a firearm due to their apparent anger issues.

The two pleaded guilty on October 6.

On August 6‚ the duo allegedly aided Manana in assaulting Mandisa Duma‚ Noluthando Mahlaba and Thina Mopipa after an altercation broke out at the Fourways restaurant.

Manana has already been sentenced. He was sentenced in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court to 12 months' imprisonment or a fine of R100‚000 which he opted to pay.

A video then emerged online showing the altercation that resulted in emotional trauma‚ public humiliation and panic attacks for the complainants.

READ MORE

Sentencing of Manana’s co-accused postponed

The sentencing of former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana's co-accused in an assault case was postponed to November 28 on Monday at ...
News
1 day ago

Boy weighing 5.58kg the biggest born at PE hospital

Lying happily between twins born on the same day as he was‚ Endinako Manana positively dwarfs the little tots – not surprising when he was born ...
News
6 days ago

Ramaphosa book rubbishes wife-beating claims

An extract from a new book rubbishes allegations that South Africa's Deputy President and ANC presidential hopeful Cyril Ramaphosa is a wife beater‚ ...
Politics
7 days ago

Jail or fine for Manana co-accused?

The assault case against former deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana’s two co-accused has been postponed to November 27 for sentencing.
News
12 days ago

Most read

  1. Angry judge gives Rohde lawyer a wigging South Africa
  2. Time off work breakthrough for adoptive parents South Africa
  3. Police watchdog strikes deal with police South Africa
  4. Mozambique and Kruger Park hard at work to nail rhino poachers Sci-Tech
  5. Chinese ambassador briefs SA on Communist Party’s national congress South Africa

Latest Videos

Hannah Cornelius’s murder suspects’ alleged night of mayhem
The moment Miss SA is crowned Miss Universe
X