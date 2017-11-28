Former deputy minister of Higher education Mduduzi Manana's assault co-accused have each been sentenced to eight months’ imprisonment or a R30‚000 fine.

Thulani Mdaka‚ 42 and Cyril Madonsela‚ 35‚ were convicted of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm for assaulting three women at a Johannesburg eatery‚ the Cubana‚ in August.

The duo must also render 300 hours of community service at the Douglasdale police station‚ and attend six hours of behavioural management programmes.

Naidoo said that the sentence is meant to serve justice and not to show anger towards the accused.

"Society is against violence‚ particularly the scourge of violence against women. However‚ the punishment was made from a perspective of justice and not anger towards the accused‚" she said.

The court also found that it was in the interest of society to declare the duo unfit to possess a firearm due to their apparent anger issues.

The two pleaded guilty on October 6.

On August 6‚ the duo allegedly aided Manana in assaulting Mandisa Duma‚ Noluthando Mahlaba and Thina Mopipa after an altercation broke out at the Fourways restaurant.

Manana has already been sentenced. He was sentenced in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court to 12 months' imprisonment or a fine of R100‚000 which he opted to pay.

A video then emerged online showing the altercation that resulted in emotional trauma‚ public humiliation and panic attacks for the complainants.