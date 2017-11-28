Esidimeni: excuses infuriate judge

The senior Gauteng health department official who signed off on the relocation of Life Esidimeni psychiatric patients to NGOs not equipped to care for them just did not "get it" - the enormity of the failure - she was told on Monday by retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, who is chairing the Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings.

Moseneke pushed Dr Makgabo Manamela, Gauteng's suspended director of mental health services, on the fourth day of her testimony to face up to the fatal consequences of her actions.

Manamela, a psychiatric nurse, signed licences giving underfunded, inexperienced and badly-equipped NGOs permission to look after severely mentally-ill patients - and allegedly as a result 143 patients died.

When the Gauteng health department cancelled its contract with Life Esidimeni 1712 patients had to be transferred.