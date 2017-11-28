As a vehicle sped away from a police checkpoint in the small Western Cape town of Vredendal‚ police might have thought they were chasing down a hardened drug dealer. But a midday high-speed car chase through the Karoo led them to something far more unique.

Inside the car were 48 armadillo girdled lizards‚ a species endemic to South Africa‚ which lives in colonies on top off koppies and bites its own tail as a defence mechanism‚ according to experts.

But the reptiles‚ worth a total of R720‚000‚ might be destined for captivity now after they were saved by the hawk-eyed officers.

"They are colony lizards living in specific habitats concentrated in a certain area. They live on granite koppies and each colony will have their own koppie‚" said an expert‚ who preferred to remain anonymous.