He emphasised the fact that it was all based on what the accused himself had told the doctor‚ and not on objective evidence.

Butler said it was “highly likely” Van Breda wet his pants during a spell of amnesia after an epileptic seizure on the stairs‚ and that him being aware of all his injuries but not the bruise above his eye proved that his brain was not working properly because he was recovering from a fit.

He also said the photograph of Van Breda in the ambulance looking “dulled” after the incident was circumstantial evidence that corroborated the theory of a fit — as was the fact that he said he was “lucid” before the alleged bout of amnesia and “disorientated” afterwards.

The period after the alleged fit would explain Van Breda’s “lack of urgency and effectiveness” in the “face of the catastrophe” that had just befallen his family‚ said Butler.

But state prosecutor Susan Galloway said the alleged amnesia was based purely on hearsay from the accused‚ that wetting one’s pants could easily happen in a murderous situation‚ and that the expression of the accused in the ambulance could easily be deliberate as he knew pictures were being taken of him.