Today marks the end of the 2017 National Senior Certificate Examination for 802‚636 candidates‚ 634‚527 of whom are full-time learners.

The examinations written today were Agricultural Science and Design in the morning and afternoon sessions respectively‚ the basic education department said in a statement. Exams began on October 16.

"The task of marking millions of examination scripts has already begun in Gauteng and Limpopo.

"The remaining provinces are due to commence tomorrow‚" the department said.

There are 44‚911 markers and 144 marking centres across the country checking more than 10 million answer sheets.