Matrics‚ your final papers are already being marked
Today marks the end of the 2017 National Senior Certificate Examination for 802‚636 candidates‚ 634‚527 of whom are full-time learners.
The examinations written today were Agricultural Science and Design in the morning and afternoon sessions respectively‚ the basic education department said in a statement. Exams began on October 16.
"The task of marking millions of examination scripts has already begun in Gauteng and Limpopo.
"The remaining provinces are due to commence tomorrow‚" the department said.
There are 44‚911 markers and 144 marking centres across the country checking more than 10 million answer sheets.
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said the exams "have been free of any major incident and the department".
This year‚ the department placed increased emphasis on security especially to combat risks associated with the storage and movement of examination scripts. The department did so by employing the ”Just in Time’’ printing approach which allowed for examination scripts to be printed as close as logistically possible to the writing of the examination.
The department added: "Despite minor disruptions caused by protest marches that took place during this period‚ these presented no significant threat to the administration of the 2017 NSC Examinations and the Department acknowledges all candidates‚ teachers and invigilators who have made the process largely incident-free".
Minister Motshekga will release the examination results on Thursday 4 January 2018.
Matrics will be able to receive their results at their school or examination centre on Friday 5 January 2018.
- TimesLIVE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE