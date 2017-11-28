After 27 days Sars commissioner Tom Moyane has “broken his silence” on the controversial return of Jonas Makwakwa to the tax collection agency.

Makwakwa‚ largely regarded as Moyane’s right-hand man within Sars‚ was suspended in September 2016 along with his girlfriend Kelly-Ann Elskie‚ also a Sars employee.

This after large cash deposits into their bank accounts were flagged by the Financial Intelligence Centre.

Moyane was first made aware of the FIC report in May 2016 and was not supposed to disclose the contents of the report to Makwakwa‚ but he did.