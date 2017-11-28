Police narrowed in on an alleged “cop killer” they believe played a role in the bloody slaying of a policewoman in Bonela‚ Durban‚ six weeks ago.

A swoop resulted in the arrest of five men in Inanda on Monday - a group police spokeswoman Colonel Thembeka Mbhele described as “most wanted suspects”.

A member of the gang‚ she said‚ was linked to the murder of a police constable who was shot in the face in Blinkbonnie Road in Bonela as she made her way to work.

“The team was on the trail of wanted suspects who are involved in a series of crimes reported in Durban. A total of five suspects were arrested at Inanda Newtown A‚ while travelling in a vehicle that was hijacked at Inanda‚” she said.

She said that the men were linked to a house robbery case reported in KwaMakhutha‚ as well as attempted murder of police officials‚ carjacking and murder.

“The suspects will also be profiled to link them to other crimes reported in Durban and surrounding areas‚” she added.

Acting KZN provincial police commissioner Bheki Langa praised the team responsible for the arrests.

“Our Detective Task Team will work around the clock to ensure that the remaining suspect involved is apprehended. As we have previously stated‚ we are out in full force to arrest outstanding wanted suspects.”