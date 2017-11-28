Outa guns for MultiChoice

MultiChoice is under pressure to "come clean" about its contracts with Gupta-owned television news channel ANN7.

Recent Gupta leaks have revealed questionable payments by MultiChoice to ANN7 and the involvement of former communications minister Faith Muthambi.

"Hiding behind confidentiality clauses and telling half-truths is no longer an option in today's world of citizen power, when the public can exercise its purchasing strength to trigger the demise of organisations that profit from unacceptable conduct," said Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse on Monday.

He called on MultiChoice to "come clean" and provide all the facts related to its transactions with ANN7.

"It would appear that not only did the Guptas get what they wanted in the launch of their own news channel, ANN7, which was rewarded with lucrative annual payments from MultiChoice to the tune of R140-million, but MultiChoice also appears to have benefited through transactions involving the minister of communications' cancellation of the rollout of a competitive encryption service for all TV platforms," Outa said.