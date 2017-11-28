Mabula‚ Ncube‚ Dawood and Kgorane‚ who are part of the North West team investigating the Ipid trio‚ are the subject of an Ipid probe into allegations including contempt of court‚ kidnapping‚ defeating the ends of justice‚ torture and assault‚ related to their alleged meddling with the Ipid probe into Phahlane.

According to a draft agreement that was made an order of the court‚ Sithole and North West police top brass agree that any “…further conduct of the SAPS investigations against [McBride or his investigators Mahlangu‚ Binang and Raphesu] shall be under the direction of – and at the written instruction of – the National Director of Public Prosecutions [Shaun Abrahams]”‚ pending a decision on the main application.

The parties also agreed that the application be referred to the roll for special motions on the earliest date available.

McBride has maintained that the counter-investigations by the North West team were used by Phahlane to harass and intimidate his investigators‚ and to frustrate their investigations into Phahlane’s alleged corrupt dealings.

The allegations of corruption against Phahlane relate to his purchase‚ from a SAPS service provider‚ of an R80‚000 sound system for his multimillion-rand Sable Hills Waterfront Estate home on the banks of the Roodeplaat Dam in Pretoria.

