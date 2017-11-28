South Africa

Santa has reindeer - everyone else will get a festive petrol price hike

28 November 2017 - 11:55 By Timeslive
This is why Santa uses reindeer.
This is why Santa uses reindeer.
Image: 123rf/ Vladimir Melnikov

The petrol price could go up as much as 72 cents a litre in December‚ the Automobile Association says‚ sounding a caution that next year could also hold price hike shocks.

The association adds it expects illuminating paraffin to rise by around 76 cents a litre and diesel by 64 cents.

"Sharp movements in international petroleum prices have combined with a weakening rand to push fuel prices higher for December‚" the AA said on Tuesday‚ commenting on unaudited month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund (CEF).

"Oil has continued the strong run we have seen throughout November and the trend remains upwards. "The rand has followed a similar trend‚ weakening against the US dollar on average‚ although it has been surprisingly resilient in the days following South Africa's recent credit ratings downgrade."

Looking ahead‚ the AA said: "South Africa's economic situation remains weak‚ and our view is still that further fuel price hikes can be expected during the remainder of 2017 and into the first quarter of 2018."

It added: "There is always the temptation to spend more on non-essential items during the holiday period‚ but we advise motorists to be prudent and keep a cushion against higher motoring costs in the new year."

READ MORE

Mahlobo to transform petroleum retail sector

Intervention to transform the petroleum retail sector is on the cards‚ Energy Minister David Mahlobo has indicated.
Business
1 day ago

The future sees electric cars pumping energy into the power grid

Think of your petrol-guzzling car standing in your garage all night while all the world is sleeping. Now‚ imagine in that same garage an electric ...
News
4 days ago

BRUCE WHITFIELD: December's fuel price shock will be just in time

The petrol price is likely to rise by around 70c a litre on December 6
Business
9 days ago

Most read

  1. Sexual violence: health services needs improvement South Africa
  2. Selebano’s urgent application to avoid Esidimeni hearings postponed South Africa
  3. South Africa’s VVIP flight costs soar South Africa
  4. New committee to combat money laundering and terrorism financing South Africa
  5. Chinese ambassador briefs SA on Communist Party’s national congress South Africa

Latest Videos

The moment Miss SA is crowned Miss Universe
Emmerson Mnangagwa sworn in as Zimbabwe's president in Harare
X