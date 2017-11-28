It appears that SARS executive Jonas Makwakwa is being "protected because of what he knows"‚ says chairman of Parliament's finance committee Yunus Carrim.

SARS commissioner Tom Moyane appeared before the committee to present the revenue service's annual report and to field questions about the suspension‚ investigation and subsequent reinstatement of senior SARS executive Makwakwa.

Moyane told the committee that he had acted as soon as he read the allegations contained in a letter from the Financial Intelligence Centre‚ and had met with the Hawks to discuss the claims contained in it.

But he said‚ the Hawks had told him they were aware of the matter and there was no need to open a case. Moyane said he didn't see any reason to follow up on the criminal aspects of the case as he had not opened the case.