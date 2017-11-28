The shocking figure was revealed in the South African Child Gauge 2017‚ released on Tuesday‚ which also found that one in three children are victims of sexual violence and physical abuse before they reach the age of 18 years.

The survey‚ which tracks the status of South Africa’s children on an annual basis‚ was compiled by the University of Cape Town Children’s Institute in conjunction with a number of other organisations‚ including Unicef‚ the DG Murray Trust and the Department of Planning‚ Monitoring and Evaluation.

According to the report 12% of children were living below the international ultra-poverty line which equates to less than R17.50 a day - down from 43% in 2003.

It found that by 2015 almost 90% of children had access to electricity while those with adequate water increased to 68%.

Nearly a third of all children lived in homes where no adult was working.

Despite the challenges facing children survival rates have improved‚ and the under-five mortality rate dropped from 81 to 37 deaths per 1‚000 live births between 2003 and 2015.

But while child poverty has decreased and children's survival and access to basic services have improved‚ too many are failing to reach their potential‚ costing the economy billions in lost human capital.