Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a gang of 20 armed robbers who raided a shopping centre‚ blew up a safe and shot at police.

The group‚ according to the police‚ stormed a retail shop in Modjadji Plaza in Ga-Kgapane Township‚ outside Tzaneen‚ in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

“It is alleged that a group of about 20 armed suspects attacked the plaza‚ broke and entered one of the retail shops‚ blasted the safe. The police were notified and reacted swiftly‚” the police said in a statement.

“Upon arrival at the entrance of the plaza‚ the police were shot at by the suspects. Officers retaliated and during that process‚ one police officer was injured‚ a police car was damaged and the suspects fled the scene with unknown vehicles.”

Police have called on anyone with information to contact Lieutenant Colonel Cecil Machimani on 082 451 7181‚ Crime Stop on 0860010111‚ or SMS Crime Line at 32211 or the nearest police station.