Former Eskom boss Brian Molefe on Wednesday sat in the public gallery of the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria with his arms crossed as his assertion that he never resigned was shredded.

Lawyers representing trade union Solidarity‚ the DA as well as public enterprises minister Lynne Brown took turns rubbishing Molefe’s argument that his return to Eskom was not reinstatement but a continuation of his contract.

The parties want Molefe’s reinstatement and the decision to grant him a R30.01-million pension payout declared unlawful and set aside.

Advocate Anton Katz SC‚ for Solidarity‚ said Molefe had publicly said he was stepping down in the interest of good governance but returned without then public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report implicating him in state capture having been set aside.