The subpoena that is forcing Barney Selebano‚ suspended head of the Gauteng Health Department‚ to testify at the Life Esidimeni tragedy hearings on Monday has no legal power.

This is according to Selebano's advocate‚ Craig Watt-Pringle SC‚ who told the Johannesburg High Court that his client Selebano had been unlawfully subpoenaed.

Selebano was one of the three officials whose fingerprints were "peppered" throughout the Esidimeni project‚ according to health ombudsman Malegapuru Makgoba's findings.

In 2016‚ more than 1‚100 mentally-ill patients were moved from Life Esidimeni homes into NGOs‚ hospitals and homes and 143 died as a result.

Selebano has refused to testify at the Esidimeni hearings and was subpoenaed.