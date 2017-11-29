Embattled SARS boss knows too much - MP

It appears that senior SA Revenue Service executive Jonas Makwakwa is being "protected because of what he knows", says the chairman of parliament's finance committee, Yunus Carrim.

SARS commissioner Tom Moyane appeared before the committee to present the revenue service's annual report and to field questions about the suspension, investigation and reinstatement of Makwakwa.

Moyane told the committee that he had acted as soon as he read the allegations contained in a letter from the Financial Intelligence Centre, and had discussed with the Hawks the claims contained in it.

But, he said, the Hawks had told him that they were aware of the allegations and there was no need for him to open a case. Moyane said he did not see a reason to follow up on the criminal aspects of the case because he had not opened a case.