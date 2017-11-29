Embattled SARS boss knows too much - MP
It appears that senior SA Revenue Service executive Jonas Makwakwa is being "protected because of what he knows", says the chairman of parliament's finance committee, Yunus Carrim.
SARS commissioner Tom Moyane appeared before the committee to present the revenue service's annual report and to field questions about the suspension, investigation and reinstatement of Makwakwa.
Moyane told the committee that he had acted as soon as he read the allegations contained in a letter from the Financial Intelligence Centre, and had discussed with the Hawks the claims contained in it.
But, he said, the Hawks had told him that they were aware of the allegations and there was no need for him to open a case. Moyane said he did not see a reason to follow up on the criminal aspects of the case because he had not opened a case.
Makwakwa was then subjected to a disciplinary process but the charges put to him, of which he was later cleared, were not the criminal matters referred to by the Hawks.
Carrim and members of the committee were not happy with Moyane's answers, saying they were "fuzzy" and he was "obfuscating".
"There is a strong perception that he is being protected because of what he knows and, wittingly or unwittingly, you are feeding right into that."
Carrim said Moyane's management of the situation "leaves a lot to be desired".
DA MP Alf Lees said: "There is no question that there is a moral duty on you to check on the criminal charges."
ANC MP Derek Hanekom asked how about R1.7-million from SARS appeared to have been "stuffed" into ATMs with SARS having little information about where the money had come from.
The committee also discussed a R930,000 bonus paid to Makwakwa by SARS but heard that the bonus had been paid for his performance before he was suspended.
The bonus was based on the 2015-2016 performance cycle, which ended in March 2016 and was paid in the 2016-2017 financial year.
Makwakwa was suspended in September 2016.
SARS policy states that bonuses cannot be paid to anyone on suspension.
