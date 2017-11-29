Fake pupil tries to write matric exam

The KwaZulu-Natal education department is investigating an "imposter" who tried to sneak into an Umlazi school to write a matric exam by posing as a pupil.

The phoney student managed to flee when exam monitors called the police.

Education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwane, speaking at the Dumisani Makhaye High School in Klaarwater, in Durban, on Tuesday, said increased safeguards against cheating and the leaking of exam papers had borne fruit.

"Our measures have worked. We had an incident in a school in Umlazi, where someone was trying to impersonate a pupil writing exams ... trying to write for someone else.

"Our monitors picked up on this and their scheme was uncovered. That matter has been dealt with," he said.

"The person fled in that case as the police were being called in," he added.

Dlungwane said the overall integrity of the national senior certificate exams had not been compromised.

The department had been hard-pressed to stamp out mass cheating and the leaking of examination papers.

"We have left no stone unturned so that irregularities are prevented, especially dishonesty or unauthorised documents in our exam venues," the MEC said.