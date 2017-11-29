The Hawks in the Western Cape have made another breakthrough in the murder investigation of alleged international steroid dealer Brian Weinstein.

On Tuesday afternoon the Hawks seized explosives at a self-storage facility in Kraaifontein belonging to a close relative of two brothers implicated in the murder of Weinstein.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said Matthew Broderick Breet (27)‚ and Sheldon Jaret Breet (31) were to face additional charges after officers found a stockpile of ammunition‚ grenades‚ firearms and military hand radios‚ allegedly belonging to the two brothers. “Follow-up investigations on Tuesday afternoon resulted in a team from the Hawks setting their sights on a self-storage facility belonging to the elder brother in Kraaifontein‚ Cape Town‚” said Ramovha.

“This culminated in the seizure of over 3000 assorted rounds of ammunition‚ 4 firearms‚ 4 grenades as well as two military radios‚ some of these finds ware made from a vehicle that was allegedly driven by Matthew before he was arrested.”

Weinstein was shot and killed in his Constantia home in Cape Town in the early hours of August 18. His wife recalled that two men had come to their home looking for Weinstein. She was awakened later that night by the sound of gunshots and found her husband had been wounded in the chest. The gunmen fled the scene‚ leaving the wife and child unharmed. Three cellphones were removed from the scene.

“Investigations by police led to the arrest of Fabian Cupido (39) on October 10‚ for his alleged involvement in the murder. He remains in custody following a series of court appearances thus far‚ he is expected back in court on November 29‚” said Ramovha.

The brothers are expected to appear alongside Cupido at Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.